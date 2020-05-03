Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Invests $115,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,013,959.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,143. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

SEDG traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 999,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,396. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

