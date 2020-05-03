Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for approximately 4.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE:EDU traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.