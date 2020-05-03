Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 156 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $5.96 on Friday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,015. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.