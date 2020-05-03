Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 242 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for 1.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Autohome by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,104,000 after buying an additional 1,555,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,460,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autohome by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 521,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Autohome by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,107,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital cut Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

ATHM stock traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 698,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,494. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $117.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

