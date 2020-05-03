Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 338 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $51.10. 10,234,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

