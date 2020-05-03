Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 4,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,231 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after purchasing an additional 752,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 458,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

