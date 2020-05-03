Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 7,486 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.78. 8,552,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

