Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 7,843 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $34.97. 953,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,848. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

