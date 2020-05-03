Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

See Also: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.