Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Alibaba Group by 338.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. 22,264,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

