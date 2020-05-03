Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $719,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 71,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.85. 6,834,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

