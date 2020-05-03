Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,675,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after buying an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,578.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,485,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, hitting $96.02. 4,620,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $168.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

