Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $9.50 on Friday, hitting $282.78. 8,552,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

