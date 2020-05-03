Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 120,000 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.71% of TPI Composites worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $11,102,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 297,281 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $3,695,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $3,619,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in TPI Composites by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 161,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPIC. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $618.16 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

