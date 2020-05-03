Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Paypal were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Paypal by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 37,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 11.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. 5,613,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

