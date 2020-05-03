Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. 2,576,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

