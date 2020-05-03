Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

HAFC stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 474,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $187,695.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.