HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.10. 1,402,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,508. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.