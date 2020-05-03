Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 38,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

