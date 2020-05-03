Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.