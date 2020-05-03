Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) released its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.88. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

