Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

HBAN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 12,221,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

