Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Buys $10,250.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Kimberly J. Brumbaugh purchased 500 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

