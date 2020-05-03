Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 0.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after purchasing an additional 128,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

CERN stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,630. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

