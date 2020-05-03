Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,852,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMX traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

