Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 144,858 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2,413.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 5.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,122. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20.

