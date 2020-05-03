Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 421 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,702,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,876. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.