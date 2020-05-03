Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,232,000 after purchasing an additional 750,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,267,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,290,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 1,630,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

