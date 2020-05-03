Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $505,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,519.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

