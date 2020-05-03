Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 51,666,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,150,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

