Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 735,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,596. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

