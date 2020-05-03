Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 7,382 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.28 on Friday, hitting $259.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day moving average of $278.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.