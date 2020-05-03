Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,950 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $24,189,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 483,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.