Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,277,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,390,998. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.