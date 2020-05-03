Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

