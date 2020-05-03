Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,804 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Comcast stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,951,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

