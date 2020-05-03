Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 9,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after buying an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,002,000 after buying an additional 783,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 5,616,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,277. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

