IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut IQE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IQE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

