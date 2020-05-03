iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

