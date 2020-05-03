iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. 32,088,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,049,320. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

