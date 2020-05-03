iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,527 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

