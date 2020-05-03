iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,324,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

