iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,963. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.