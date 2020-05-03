J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

J D Wetherspoon stock remained flat at $$39.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The firm has a market cap of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

