JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut JBS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get JBS S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 49,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. JBS S A/S has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.96.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS S A/S had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JBS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.