JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JBS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.96. JBS S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. JBS S A/S had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

