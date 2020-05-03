Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal (https://vocal.media) is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands (https://brands.vocal.media). Vocal’s community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities for them. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Jerrick Media stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Jerrick Media has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jerrick Media will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jerrick Media

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

