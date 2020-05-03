John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.17%.

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.