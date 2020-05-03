JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. 36,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.58. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

