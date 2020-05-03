JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.
Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. 36,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.58. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
