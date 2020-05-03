JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

KNRRY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

